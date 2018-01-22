News » Plant » CMA invites comments on Brandon takeover » published 22 Jan 2018
CMA invites comments on Brandon takeover
The Competition & Markets Authority has issued an invitation for comments on the takeover of Brandon Hire by Vp.
Vp bought Brandon Hire in November 2017 from its private equity owner, Rutland Partners, in a £70m transaction. A month later the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into whether the merger of Brandon Hire with Vp’s existing tool hire business Hire Station would significantly damage market competition.
Competitors are now formally being given the opportunity to have their say on the matter.
Any interested party is invited to submit their comments to CMA case officer Matteo Alchini by 5th February 2018, matteo.alchini@cma.gsi.gov.uk.
A decision is expected from the CMA on 16th March 2018.
