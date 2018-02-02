News » UK » CMA invites comments on Tarmac-Breedon asset swap » published 2 Feb 2018
CMA invites comments on Tarmac-Breedon asset swap
The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) is considering calling in an asset swap deal announced in December by Tarmac and Breedon.
Tarmac parent company CRH and Breddon Group announced a deal on 13th December under which Breedon would get four Tarmac quarries and an asphalt plant, while Tarmac would get 27 of Breedon’s ready-mixed concrete plants plus £4.9m cash.
The CMA is exploring the impact this deal might have on competition in the market and is inviting comment from customers, competitors or any interested party.
Comments should be sent to Cristina.Caballero@cma.gsi.gov.uk by 15th February 2018.
