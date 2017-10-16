Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » International » Colas Rail identifies suspicious payments » published 16 Oct 2017

Colas Rail identifies suspicious payments

Colas Rail has filed a complaint with the French authorities after identifying suspicious payments involving consultants working on an international project.

An internal audit and an external investigation requested by Colas Rail revealed that suspicious payments in euros and in local currency were made to local consultants in a foreign subsidiary.

“Faced with this unacceptable situation, Colas Rail has filed a complaint in France,” said a statement by the company. “The contracts of these consultants have been withdrawn and all payments prohibited. In consultation with the client, Colas Rail has initiated discussions with a recognized local company to transfer the construction contract, for which work has already begun. This solution, if successful, should not have significant economic impact on the Colas Group.”

Colas Rail and parent company Colas will cooperate fully with the judicial authorities, said the statement. “The Group immediately took disciplinary action and reinforced both its internal control system and compliance program.”

 

This article was published on 16 Oct 2017 (last updated on 16 Oct 2017).

