Construction begins in HK of Atkins-designed hotel

Construction work is now under way in Hong Kong for the Atkins-designed Hari Hotel.

Atkins was appointed by Origin One, which is part of the Harilela Group, as the lead consultant to design and deliver the project.

Jason Hutchings, senior design director for SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business, said that constrained city sites are always a challenge. “Notwithstanding the statutory requirement to accommodate drop-off and parking on the site, we have created a distinctive guest arrival experience, and maximised the opportunity for this project to be a hospitality and entertainment focal point, serving both Causeway Bay and Wanchai.”

All guest rooms are designed with an view along Lockhart Road in the district of Wanchai, whilst the penthouses will have views across the wider cityscape. There will be full-height glazing to all rooms.

Atkins said that care has been taken to integrate the project within the city. For example, the modular façade design maximises off-site production and assembly, reducing the impact of construction noise and congestion to the community during installation. Atkins brought in specialist facade consultant, Inhabit, to help realise this design and delivery objective.

“We have been working closely with the Origin One Team to fully capture the Harilela vision and knowledge of the hospitality business, and are looking forward to seeing the project rising from the ground very soon,” said Wilton Wong, technical director for SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business and the project’s ‘authorised person’.