Construction begins of British-designed Istanbul tower

Construction is now under way in Istanbul, Turkey, of a 365m-tall telecoms tower that features innovative facades devised by UK building engineering designer Newtecnic.

The £36m Küçük Çamlıca TV Tower (KCTV) will be the city’s tallest and will replace several unsightly existing broadcast towers.

As part of its work, Newtecnic developed an innovative facade concept that allows inhabitable spaces to be attached to the whole of the tower’s core.

Newtecnic CEO Andrew Watts said: “Because of the complexity and cost of building, towers of this height normally have accommodation only at the top. Using specially developed algorithms we devised a design that allows lightweight pre-fabricated glass reinforced concrete (GRC) panels to be attached all the way up the central column. These hang like a curtain and are securely clipped to the main central core to create large interior spaces”.

Shown 15 years in the future, drones are carrying out routine checks and cleaning:

The tower, which will host 125 broadcasting transmitters, is expected to attract 4.5 million annual visitors and become a new city landmark. Wind testing was used to verify the design of the tower, which incorporates restaurants, exhibition and meeting spaces, two high-level observation decks and a panoramic elevator.

The wind testing allowed Newtecnic to develop accurately sized facade components from the first stage studies. It also provided the data to optimise the envelope build-up and obtain an accurate understanding of the impact of the facade loads on the structural behaviour of the concrete structure. This was crucial to ensure integrity and long-term reliability as the tower is sited on a hill and will, when complete, reach 580m above sea level.

Newtecnic engineered the facade to more than double its life to 60 years. “The envelope system was designed to minimise installation time and uses an innovative method that integrates thin GRC rainscreen panels, stiffened by a steel frame,” said Watts. “This is fixed directly to a backing wall that incorporates integrated glazed openings”.

3D printing was used to produce components for structural and assembly testing and Newtecnic’s computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis ensured that numerous design iterations could be quickly assessed and verified.

