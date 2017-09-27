Construction director wants Lord Sugar’s money

The owner of a construction business is among the candidates seeking to win investment from Lord Sugar in the next series of The Apprentice.

The 13th series of The Apprentice starts on BBC1 next week with 33-year-old Michaela Wain, director and co-owner of Bolton-based Optimise Build Ltd, among the contestants.

The format of the programme is that each week two teams of young thrusting tyro-tycoons compete in a business-related challenge. Each week, one contestant from the losing side (or occasionally more than one) gets eliminated. "You're fired," former market trader Alan Sugar snarls at them. The last one standing gets £250,000 backing for their business idea from Lord Sugar, as he has become.

The website of Optimise Build describes the business as “one of the UK’s consummate construction consultancy companies and are specialists in delivering bespoke infrastructure solutions to both the public and private sectors”.

According to Companies House filings, the business was incorporated in September 2016.

Michaela Wain describes herself as “not schmoozy and business, just completely normal”. She also produces a magazine called Design & Build.

She says: “My game plan is just to be myself because being myself has led me to where I am now. I think I should be Lord Sugar’s business partner because I’ll make him laugh every day. I’ll make his business fun while I’m making money.”

In 2015 plumber Joseph Valente won a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar for his ImpraGas boiler installation business. Earlier this year Mr Valente took back full control of the business.