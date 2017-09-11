Construction innovation workshop opens in Lanarkshire

A new training, research & development facility for the construction industry has opened today in Scotland.

The Innovation Factory, at Hamilton International Technology Park in Lanarkshire, provides 35,000 sq ft of workshop space fitted out with production and prototyping equipment and technology.

Construction businesses of all sizes are invited to use the facility to test and develop new products, processes, systems and solutions. The building also has training facilities to allow organisations in the private, public and academic sectors to share knowledge.

The Innovation Factory is financed by Scottish Funding Council and Scottish Enterprise,

Stephen Good, chief executive of Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) said: “Opening the Innovation Factory today is a proud moment for the CSIC team, one that we have been working hard towards since we launched the Innovation Centre nearly three years ago. I’ve watched this facility grow from the seed of an industry idea into reality, and it is brilliant to see it open its doors today to so many enthusiastic people. The relevance of the facility has already been confirmed with companies registering their interest in using it months before we were even ready to open.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The opening of CSIC’s Innovation Factory, the only facility of its kind in the UK, will offer businesses across the country access to cutting edge technology and a state-of-the-art facility. Of course, it’s not just companies who can take advantage of the Innovation Factory. Housing associations, councils, Transport Scotland and the NHS have all worked with the Innovation Centre since it was established in 2014.”

She added: “We want to see more collaboration in the future, across the public and private sector, and I would encourage everyone to get involved and make the most of the Innovation Factory.”