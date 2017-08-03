Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Construction materials prices up 4.7% » published 3 Aug 2017

Construction materials prices up 4.7%

The ‘All Work’ construction material price index increased by 4.7% in June 2017 compared to June 2016.

Latest official statistics show that the greatest price increase over the past year have been in sawn or planed wood, up 13.1%, and in fabricated structural steel, up 12.6%.

Over the same period there has been a 3% fall in the price of street lighting equipment, a 2.2% fall in paint prices and a 1% drop in cement prices.

June 2017 saw a 9.7% increase in brock deliveries, compared to June 2016.

Sales of sand & gravel decreased 7.1% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to Q1 2017, according to the seasonally adjusted data. This followed an increase of 8.5% in Q1 2017. Comparing Q2 2017 to the same quarter in 2016, sand & gravel sales decreased by 1.0%. 

The data is contained in the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) statistical release Building materials and components: July 2017.

 

 

 

This article was published on 3 Aug 2017 (last updated on 3 Aug 2017).

