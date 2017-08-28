Construction pre-tax margins average 1.5%

The UK’s Top 100 construction contractors collectively achieved a pre-tax profit margin of just 1.5% last year.

Collective profit of the TCI Top 100 dropped 4.1% to £1.1bn, despite total revenue for all firms in the TCI Top 100 rising 7.6% to £74.3bn.

Some 34 firms recorded falls in turnover, 12 dropped into the red, and another 28 saw their profit fall.

The analysis of the latest filed annual accounts of the UK’s 100 biggest construction contractors was conducted by Will Mann. You can read his full report here.