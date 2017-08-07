Consultants picked for £60m MoD framework

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence and the Foreign Office, has selected six consultancy firms for an overseas principal support provider (PSP) framework.

Six companies have been selected as suppliers for the framework to deliver multi-disciplinary design and project management services, advisory services, construction technical services, specialist surveys and clerk of the works duties.

The chosen firms are:

Aecom

Atkins

Mott MacDonald

Ramboll

Ridge & Partners

WYG.

The framework agreement lasts for four years and has an estimated spend value of £60m. It will use mini-competitions among the six companies to select the most appropriate contractor to deliver a project.

David Graham, deputy head of international projects at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, said: “We are pleased to welcome these suppliers on board following a successful procurement process. We look forward to working with them, the Foreign Office and other areas of government to lead on projects that support our military personnel who live, train and work overseas.

“As the key government departments which manage overseas projects it’s essential that we continue to work together to ensure a consistent approach to procurement of project management and other support for our overseas estate.”