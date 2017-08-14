Contract awarded for $240m New Zealand exhibition centre

A NZ$240m (£135m) design and construction contract has been awarded for the new Christchurch Convention & Exhibition Centre in New Zealand.

Cimic subsidiary CPB Contractors has been selected by Ōtākaro, which is delivering Crown-led anchor projects in the centre of the city as part of the redevelopment following the 2011 earthquake.

The design, which has been developed by architect Woods Bagot with Matapopore Charitable Trust, was unveiled in April (link opens in new tab).

Cimic Group chief executive officer Adolfo Valderas said: “The project will deliver a vibrant and world-class piece of infrastructure supporting sustained economic and cultural benefits for the Christchurch community.”

CPB Contractors managing director Román Garrido added: “We are focused on providing opportunities for local businesses, a socially-inclusive procurement strategy to broaden community benefits, and enhancing local workforce capabilities to the benefit of future building and infrastructure projects in the region.”

On completion, the Christchurch Convention & Exhibition Centre will be able to host up to 2,000 delegates for a variety of national and international events. Construction works include delivery of a 1,400-delegate auditorium; 3,600m2 exhibition hall; and 1,600m2 in meeting rooms, as well as associated food, drink and retail amenities.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2017 and complete by early 2020.

Law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts worked closely with Ōtākaro Limited and provided advice on all stages of the procurement process for the Convention Centre project, leading up to contract award. It led the drafting of the design and construct contract as well as the various consultancy agreements that have been novated over to CPB Contractors.