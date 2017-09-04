News » International » Contract awarded for $365m stretch of Australian highway » published 4 Sep 2017
Contract awarded for $365m stretch of Australian highway
CBP Contractors has won a contract worth AU$365m (£224m) for a section of the Woolgoolga and Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade in northern New South Wales.
Roads & Maritime Services awarded the contract for the main civils work of 34km of road linking the Maclean to Devils Pulpit section to the south and the Richmond River to Ballina Bypass. The contract forms part of the AU$4.36bn Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.
CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said “Our team is committed to using proven traffic management and innovative building methodologies to minimise disruption and maximise safety for road users during the major works.” He said that the company would deliver public value and increased opportunities for local workers and businesses and that it looked forward to working closely with other contractors, Roads & Maritime and its delivery partner Pacific Complete to build this section of the upgrade.
Work includes upgrading the Pacific Highway to two lanes in each direction, building seven new bridges, and associated road works consisting of ground treatments, earthworks and road surfacing.
Major works are expected to start next month and be completed by 2020.
