Contract awarded for $588m Australian project to remove level crossings

The Australian state of Victoria has awarded a design-build package worth AU$588m (£340m) to eliminate level crossings to the southeast of Melbourne.

The Southern Program Alliance work package was awarded to Acciona subsidiary Coleman Rail in consortium with Lendlease.

The local community will benefit from the elimination of several level crossings in the Carrum and Seaford districts and a reconfiguration of the road network as well as more modern train stations, and the construction of a new train storage facility in Kananook.

Completion of the first phase of the project will revitalise Carrum Village, provide a safer separation between rail and road traffic, reduce road congestion and improve access to housing, shops and the local beach.

Another five level crossings in the area are scheduled to be eliminated in the next five years.