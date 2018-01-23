News » International » Contract awarded for $84m Sydney pool complex » published 23 Jan 2018
Contract awarded for $84m Sydney pool complex
CPB Contractors has won the contract for the largest pool complex to be built in Sydney, Australia, since the Olympic Games in 2000.
The Gunyama Park Aquatic & Recreation Centre will generate revenue of approximately AU$84m (£48m) to CPB Contractors.
CPB Contractors managing director Juan Santamaria said: “Our flexible, multipurpose design will ensure that Gunyama is able to host a variety of activities, welcome locals and visitors from across Sydney, and remain adaptable to the city’s future growth requirements and sustainability expectations.”
The project includes a 50m heated outdoor pool set within a larger, irregular-shaped beach pool. There will also be a 25m heated indoor and leisure pool, a skate bowl and fitness training circuit, a multipurpose sports field gym, cafe and crèche.
Construction is expected to begin this year and conclude in late 2019.
