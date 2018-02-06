Contract awarded for Australian highway dualling

Work is set to start on the dualling of a 12.5km stretch of highway in Victoria, Australia, following the award of the construction contract.

A joint venture between CPB Contractors and Seymour Whyte Constructions has secured the contract to carry out the duplication of the Western Highway between Buangor and Ararat. Additional funding of AU$157.3m (£88m) had been announced in 2014 to upgrade this section of the Western Highway.

Federal minister for infrastructure and transport Barnaby Joyce said the works were part of the Australian government's investment of almost AU$500m in duplicating the Western Highway between Ballarat and Stawell, improving driver safety and supporting local industries. “In partnership with the Victorian Government, the overarching project will see $659.7 million invested in building a dual-lane highway between Melbourne and Adelaide. The improved highway will make travel safer for all drivers and more efficient for heavy freight vehicles,” he said.

The overall project has already seen 55km of the highway duplicated west of Ballarat.

Victorian member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the project would create a safer and more efficient four-lane divided route. “Construction will include a new bridge over the railway line, two new bridges over the Hopkins River, additional turning lanes and an interchange with entry and exit ramps at Hillside Road,” she said.

Construction is expected to start in March and take around two years to complete. Some pre-construction work will be completed over the next few weeks.