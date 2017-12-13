News » International » Hochtief wins Australian solar project » published 13 Dec 2017
Hochtief wins Australian solar project
An Australian subsidiary of Hochtief has been named as preferred contractor for a 270MW solar farm project in North Queensland, Australia.
UGL, which is part of Cimic Group, has been picked for the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) for stage two of Genex Power’s Kidston works. It has entered into an early contractor involvement (ECI) agreement and will work with Genex to accelerate project development, complete final design optimisation and reduce cost through value engineering and risk workshops.
UGL has delivered five solar projects and currently has five solar projects under construction: Emu Downs in Western Australia, Kidston Stage One and Collinsville in Queensland, White Rock in New South Wales and Bannerton in Victoria. The Bannerton project was awarded in October (link opens in new tab).
Revenue to UGL will be finalised on contract execution, which is expected in the coming months.
