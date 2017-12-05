News » International » Contract awarded for dredging of South American canal » published 5 Dec 2017
Contract awarded for dredging of South American canal
A joint venture of Deme and Royal Boskalis Westminster is set to sign a €110m (£97m) contract for dredging work on the Canal Martín García between Uruguay and Argentina.
The contract involves making the canal deeper and then carrying out maintenance dredging. The canal, which is highly exposed to sedimentation, is the main access channel to Uruguay’s second largest port, Nueva Palmira, as well as to the Rio Uruguay.
The main objective of the dredging program is to deepen the canal and subsequently maintain a depth of 10.4m over the contract period. The works will be followed by a four-year maintenance dredging scheme to maintain the depth.
Climate drivers such as El Niño have an impact on the volume of sediments settling in the Rio de la Plata and the Canal Martín García. This complex natural phenomenon requires careful engineering and planning to guarantee a safe passage to vessels at all times. The total volume to be dredged depends on the yearly volume of sediments in the channel. Several trailing suction hopper dredgers and a backhoe dredger will be deployed on the project.
Deme took was involved in the construction of the Canal Martín García in the early nineties.
Dredging activities are planned to start in March 2018.
This article was published on 5 Dec 2017 (last updated on 5 Dec 2017).
