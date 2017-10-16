News » International » Contract awarded for Dubai maritime masterplan » published 16 Oct 2017
Contract awarded for Dubai maritime masterplan
A consultant has been appointed to produce the masterplan for Dubai Maritime City (DMC), a new mixed-use development.
As well as producing the masterplan, KEO International Consultants will also provide infrastructure consultancy services for the new scheme in Dubai. DMC is is divided into two parts: a commercial and an industrial district.
“It is a privilege to work with the Dubai Maritime City to develop a master plan and the necessary infrastructure to support the country’s vision in being a regional and global maritime hub,” said KEO’s vice president of corporate business development and special projects Youssef Khalifeh.
KEO`s consultancy services will include the development of the DMC final masterplan, the infrastructure masterplan and traffic studies as well as the preparation of the infrastructure design & build documentation for the first phase of the project.
The contract was signed during ceremony attended by members of the key stakeholders involved in the project including DMC general manager Ali bin Towaih Al Suwaidi.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 16 Oct 2017 (last updated on 16 Oct 2017).