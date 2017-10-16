Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » International » Contract awarded for Dubai maritime masterplan » published 16 Oct 2017

Contract awarded for Dubai maritime masterplan

A consultant has been appointed to produce the masterplan for Dubai Maritime City (DMC), a new mixed-use development.

As well as producing the masterplan, KEO International Consultants will also provide infrastructure consultancy services for the new scheme in Dubai. DMC is is divided into two parts: a commercial and an industrial district.

“It is a privilege to work with the Dubai Maritime City to develop a master plan and the necessary infrastructure to support the country’s vision in being a regional and global maritime hub,” said KEO’s vice president of corporate business development and special projects Youssef Khalifeh.

KEO`s consultancy services will include the development of the DMC final masterplan, the infrastructure masterplan and traffic studies as well as the preparation of the infrastructure design & build documentation for the first phase of the project.

The contract was signed during ceremony attended by members of the key stakeholders involved in the project including DMC general manager Ali bin Towaih Al Suwaidi.

 

This article was published on 16 Oct 2017 (last updated on 16 Oct 2017).

