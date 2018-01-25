News » International » Contract awarded for Shenzhen transit project » published 25 Jan 2018
Contract awarded for Shenzhen transit project
A consortium of China Railway Construction Corporation and nine of its subsidiaries has won a RMB18.426bn (£2bn) contract for a new urban transit line in Shenzhen, China.
The work for Shenzhen Urban Rail Transit Line 16 includes main construction work as well as associated tasks such as demolition and drainage.
The project’s construction period of the project is 2,036 calendar days.
This article was published on 25 Jan 2018 (last updated on 25 Jan 2018).