Contract let for Calgary transport link

Graham has won a C$62m (£37m) contract for improvements to a major north-south transportation link in the Canadian city of Calgary.

The project will deliver enhancements to Crowchild Trail, which carries an average of 107,000 vehicles per day. The work will extend 2km along Crowchild Trail and includes the partial demolition, rehabilitation and retrofitting of four bridges. A major focus of the project is the widening of three existing decks to add a new traffic lane in each direction, involving a total of over 1km of new bridge structure. Roadworks, retaining wall structures, deep and shallow utilities, street lighting and wayfinding signage are also within Graham’s scope of work.

Work will be taking place along and over heavily trafficked roadways as well as the Bow River and a Canadian Pacific Rail line – a main line in the Western Canada network.

Construction is to start immediately and is scheduled for completion November 2019.