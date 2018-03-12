Contractor picked for Surbiton care home

Kingston London Borough Council has awarded Willmott Dixon Construction a contract to build a £9m dementia care home.

The new care home, set to open by 2020, will be built on the current Newent Home site in Surbiton. Subject to consultation and planning approval, the 80-bed facility will be owned by the council and run by an independent operating company which will deliver nursing and care services in the home.

The council said that it chose Willmott Dixon as contractor on the basis of its “strong track record in the care and retirement sector as well as their wider understanding on how the council intends to deliver dignity in dementia care”.

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Roger Forsdyke said: “We have vast experience working in this sector and look forward to using our skills to create this specialist facility."