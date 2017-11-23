Contractor takes stake in local training business

A Birmingham civil engineering contractor has stepped in to support a training centre set up by a local care home provider.

Premier Training College was set up in January 2017 as an extension of the education provision offered by Thoughts of Others, which runs children's homes. It is subcontracted by Birmingham Adult Education to provide courses and training to 20 learners.

M Lambe Construction is backing the initiative by taking a 33% shareholding in the college, for an undisclosed sum. Director Michael Lambe said companies like his had ‘a moral duty’ to get more involved with helping young people.

“Last year, the Department for Education estimated that 9,000 people aged between 16 and 24 and living in the West Midlands were classed as not in education, employment or training (NEETs). Successful businesses like ours have a moral duty to provide young people with more opportunities and offer them the start in life they deserve,” he said.

The construction company plans to invest more in the college in the coming months to upgrade the facilities to create a bespoke training environment, recreating site conditions for our groundworks apprentices.

M Lambe Construction currently employs 32 young apprentices and trainees at various stages of education and development, with 15 joining in the last 12 months.

“Our apprentices receive invaluable ‘on the job training’ by an experienced mentor, along with practical theory in a classroom. We now have an opportunity to really develop a high quality programme that adds value to their education and fully prepares them to work on one of our construction sites,” Michael Lambe said.

He added: “The construction industry has known for some time the skills shortage needs addressing, but major infrastructure schemes, like HS2 and Hinckley Point C are going to put an additional strain on human resources. If we are serious about staying apace with the government’s growth plans and the upsurge in the housing sector, it is essential more is done to encourage younger people to take up a career in construction.”

Premier Training College has courses in hair & barbering, childcare & early years, English functional skills and health & social care as well as construction.