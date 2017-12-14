Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu December 14 2017

News » UK » Contractors advised to thin out middle management » published 14 Dec 2017

Contractors advised to thin out middle management

A firm of management consultants is advising construction companies to sack their middle managers and flatten their operating structures to cut costs.

An analysis of the UK construction industry by FTI Consulting has found that as construction companies get larger, their profit margins diminish. One of the causes is failure to manage risk as the company grows.

FTI makes several recommendations for construction companies to improve their profitability, including redesigning their bid process to assess and price risks appropriately and also cutting the number of suppliers.

It also recommends reducing middle management layers and delegating authority at middle management layers.

FTI Consulting’s paper, Is the construction industry ripe for a new operating model? is available online here.

 

 

 

This article was published on 14 Dec 2017 (last updated on 14 Dec 2017).

