Contractors invited to ‘meet the buyers' for Irish housing PPP

Enterprise Ireland has announced a 'meet the buyer' event where companies can pitch for work on the first bundle of a major social housing public-private partnership (PPP).

The 14 March event, hosted in association with the National Development Finance Agency and Dublin City Council, offers companies of all sizes the opportunity to meet with the construction and maintenance contractors tendering for the project. They will be able to pitch for business with the tenderers BAM Building and BAM FM Ireland; Sisk and Choices Housing; and JJ Rhatigan & Co/OHL and ISS Facility Services. Construction, engineering, mechanical and electrical companies, as well as companies in related sectors, are invited to attend.

Face-to-face meetings between the shortlisted tenderers and potential suppliers will take place on the day. The meetings will be held in a ‘speed dating’ format and each supplier will have five minutes to make their pitch to their chosen tenderers on a first come, first served basis.

Attendees can also visit the business zone where the Department of Social Protection, Construction Industry Federation, Dublin City Local Enterprise Office, Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, and Enterprise Ireland’s Lean team will be available to provide information and support.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon said: “This is Enterprise Ireland’s first Meet the Buyer event of 2018 with further events to follow during the year. These events provide opportunities for Irish construction services to pitch for business which ultimately grows their experience in the delivery of significant building infrastructure. The proficiency and capability that is acquired and developed by companies working on these kinds of projects opens up future opportunities, giving Irish businesses an advantage when bidding for substantial building contracts, both at home and overseas.”

David Corrigan, head of project management, National Development Finance Agency (NDFA), said: “The NDFA is pleased to work with Enterprise Ireland on the Meet the Buyer event for the Social Housing PPP Bundle 1. This first bundle in the Social Housing PPP programme will deliver some 534 new build social housing units across six sites in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Louth. This event is a great way for SME companies to engage with the shortlisted tenderers and potential suppliers.”

Owen Keegan, chief executive of Dublin City Council, added: “The delivery of this meet the buyer event represents a significant milestone in the provision of much needed social housing for the region but also an excellent opportunity for companies to pitch to the main contractors of these developments and generate new business. A team from the Local Enterprise Office Dublin City, will also be on hand to offer information and advice on the supports and assistance available to these businesses. We look forward to being able to deliver these new homes into local communities.”

