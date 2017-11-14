Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Contractors named for ESFA's new £8bn schools framework » published 14 Nov 2017

Contractors named for ESFA's new £8bn schools framework

The Education & Skills Funding Agency has selected 33 contractors for its latest four-year construction framework.

The £8bn school building framework is divided into 22 lots by region and project value

Contracts are expected to be signed on 20th November 2017 after the mandatory 10-day standstill period. The framework will operate for a period of up to four years from 27th November 2017.

The framework is to support the delivery of the ESFA school building programmes and will also be available for schools and local authorities to use for their own projects. It replaces the ESFA’s previous national and regional contractors’ framework.

The full list of chosen firms is:

 

1. High Value Band – Intended for projects over £12m

1.1 Lot 1 – High Value Band: North

    BAM Construction  

    Carillion Construction  

    Galliford Try Building  

    Kier Construction  

    Wates Construction  

    Willmott Dixon Construction  

 

1.2 Lot 2 – High Value Band: South

    BAM Construction  

    Bouygues UK

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Carillion Construction  

    Kier Construction  

    Sir Robert McAlpine

    Wates Construction  

    Willmott Dixon Construction  

 

2. Medium Value Band – Intended for projects between £4.5m and £12m

2.1 Lot 3 – Medium Value Band: North East and Yorkshire

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Clugston Construction  

    Henry Boot Construction  

    Interserve Construction

    Morgan Sindall

    Robertson Group

 

2.2 Lot 4 – Medium Value Band: East Midlands

    Bouygues UK

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Henry Boot Construction  

    Interserve Construction

    ISG Construction  

    Morgan Sindall

 

2.3 Lot 5 – Medium Value Band: East of England

    Farrans Construction

    Galliford Try Building  

    Interserve Construction

    ISG Construction  

    Morgan Sindall

    Styles & Wood

    The McAvoy Group  

 

2.4 Lot 6 – Medium Value Band: London

    Farrans Construction

    Galliford Try Building  

    Interserve Construction

    ISG Construction  

    Morgan Sindall

    Speller Metcalfe  

    Styles & Wood

 

2.5 Lot 7 – Medium Value Band: South East

    Galliford Try Building  

    Interserve Construction

    ISG Construction  

    Midas Construction  

    Morgan Sindall

    Stepnell  

    Styles & Wood

 

2.6 Lot 8 – Medium Value Band: South West

    Galliford Try Building  

    Interserve Construction

    ISG Construction  

    Midas Construction  

    Morgan Sindall

    Stepnell  

 

2.7 Lot 9 – Medium Value Band: West Midlands

    Bouygues UK

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Clugston Construction  

    G F Tomlinson Building  

    Interserve Construction

    Morgan Sindall

 

2.8 Lot 10 – Medium Value Band: North West

    Bouygues UK

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Henry Boot Construction  

    Interserve Construction

    Morgan Sindall

 

3. Low Value Band – Intended for projects up to £4.5m

3.1 Lot 11 – Low Value Band: North East

    Aura Newcastle  

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

    Styles & Wood

 

3.2 Lot 12 – Low Value Band: Yorkshire and the Humber

   Aura Newcastle  

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

    Styles & Wood

 

3.3 Lot 13 – Low Value Band: East Midlands

    G F Tomlinson Building  

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

    Robertson Group

    Styles & Wood

 

3.4 Lot 14 – Low Value Band: East of England A

    Barnes Group   t/a Barnes Construction

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Cadman Construction  

    Kier Construction  

    Net Zero Buildings  

 

3.5 Lot 15 – Low Value Band: East of England B

    Barnes Group   t/a Barnes Construction

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Cadman Construction  

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

 

3.6 Lot 16 – Low Value Band: London

    Borras Construction  

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Diamond Build Plc

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

    Net Zero Buildings  

 

3.7 Lot 17 – Low Value Band: South East A

    Baxall Construction

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

    Net Zero Buildings  

    T&B (Contractors)  

 

3.8 Lot 18 – Low Value Band: South East B

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

    Net Zero Buildings  

    T&B (Contractors)  

 

3.9 Lot 19 – Low Value Band: South West A

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

    Speller Metcalfe  

 

3.10 Lot 20 – Low Value Band: South West B

    Bowmer & Kirkland  

    Kier Construction  

    Net Zero Buildings  

    REDS10  

 

3.11 Lot 21 – Low Value Band: West Midlands

    Keepmoat Regeneration  

    Kier Construction  

    Midas Construction  

    Robertson Group

    Styles & Wood

 

3.12 Lot 22 – Low Value Band: North West

    Eric Wright Construction  

    Galliford Try Building  

    Kier Construction  

    Styles & Wood

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 14 Nov 2017 (last updated on 15 Nov 2017).

More News Channels