Contractors named for ESFA's new £8bn schools framework
published 14 Nov 2017
Contractors named for ESFA's new £8bn schools framework
The Education & Skills Funding Agency has selected 33 contractors for its latest four-year construction framework.
The £8bn school building framework is divided into 22 lots by region and project value
Contracts are expected to be signed on 20th November 2017 after the mandatory 10-day standstill period. The framework will operate for a period of up to four years from 27th November 2017.
The framework is to support the delivery of the ESFA school building programmes and will also be available for schools and local authorities to use for their own projects. It replaces the ESFA’s previous national and regional contractors’ framework.
The full list of chosen firms is:
1. High Value Band – Intended for projects over £12m
1.1 Lot 1 – High Value Band: North
BAM Construction
Carillion Construction
Galliford Try Building
Kier Construction
Wates Construction
Willmott Dixon Construction
1.2 Lot 2 – High Value Band: South
BAM Construction
Bouygues UK
Bowmer & Kirkland
Carillion Construction
Kier Construction
Sir Robert McAlpine
Wates Construction
Willmott Dixon Construction
2. Medium Value Band – Intended for projects between £4.5m and £12m
2.1 Lot 3 – Medium Value Band: North East and Yorkshire
Bowmer & Kirkland
Clugston Construction
Henry Boot Construction
Interserve Construction
Morgan Sindall
Robertson Group
2.2 Lot 4 – Medium Value Band: East Midlands
Bouygues UK
Bowmer & Kirkland
Henry Boot Construction
Interserve Construction
ISG Construction
Morgan Sindall
2.3 Lot 5 – Medium Value Band: East of England
Farrans Construction
Galliford Try Building
Interserve Construction
ISG Construction
Morgan Sindall
Styles & Wood
The McAvoy Group
2.4 Lot 6 – Medium Value Band: London
Farrans Construction
Galliford Try Building
Interserve Construction
ISG Construction
Morgan Sindall
Speller Metcalfe
Styles & Wood
2.5 Lot 7 – Medium Value Band: South East
Galliford Try Building
Interserve Construction
ISG Construction
Midas Construction
Morgan Sindall
Stepnell
Styles & Wood
2.6 Lot 8 – Medium Value Band: South West
Galliford Try Building
Interserve Construction
ISG Construction
Midas Construction
Morgan Sindall
Stepnell
2.7 Lot 9 – Medium Value Band: West Midlands
Bouygues UK
Bowmer & Kirkland
Clugston Construction
G F Tomlinson Building
Interserve Construction
Morgan Sindall
2.8 Lot 10 – Medium Value Band: North West
Bouygues UK
Bowmer & Kirkland
Henry Boot Construction
Interserve Construction
Morgan Sindall
3. Low Value Band – Intended for projects up to £4.5m
3.1 Lot 11 – Low Value Band: North East
Aura Newcastle
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
Styles & Wood
3.2 Lot 12 – Low Value Band: Yorkshire and the Humber
Aura Newcastle
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
Styles & Wood
3.3 Lot 13 – Low Value Band: East Midlands
G F Tomlinson Building
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
Robertson Group
Styles & Wood
3.4 Lot 14 – Low Value Band: East of England A
Barnes Group t/a Barnes Construction
Bowmer & Kirkland
Cadman Construction
Kier Construction
Net Zero Buildings
3.5 Lot 15 – Low Value Band: East of England B
Barnes Group t/a Barnes Construction
Bowmer & Kirkland
Cadman Construction
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
3.6 Lot 16 – Low Value Band: London
Borras Construction
Bowmer & Kirkland
Diamond Build Plc
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
Net Zero Buildings
3.7 Lot 17 – Low Value Band: South East A
Baxall Construction
Bowmer & Kirkland
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
Net Zero Buildings
T&B (Contractors)
3.8 Lot 18 – Low Value Band: South East B
Bowmer & Kirkland
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
Net Zero Buildings
T&B (Contractors)
3.9 Lot 19 – Low Value Band: South West A
Bowmer & Kirkland
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
Speller Metcalfe
3.10 Lot 20 – Low Value Band: South West B
Bowmer & Kirkland
Kier Construction
Net Zero Buildings
REDS10
3.11 Lot 21 – Low Value Band: West Midlands
Keepmoat Regeneration
Kier Construction
Midas Construction
Robertson Group
Styles & Wood
3.12 Lot 22 – Low Value Band: North West
Eric Wright Construction
Galliford Try Building
Kier Construction
Styles & Wood
