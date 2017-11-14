Contractors named for ESFA's new £8bn schools framework

The Education & Skills Funding Agency has selected 33 contractors for its latest four-year construction framework.

The £8bn school building framework is divided into 22 lots by region and project value

Contracts are expected to be signed on 20th November 2017 after the mandatory 10-day standstill period. The framework will operate for a period of up to four years from 27th November 2017.

The framework is to support the delivery of the ESFA school building programmes and will also be available for schools and local authorities to use for their own projects. It replaces the ESFA’s previous national and regional contractors’ framework.

The full list of chosen firms is: