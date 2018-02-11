Contracts awarded for $6.3bn Montreal light rail

Work on a CA$6.3bn (£3.6bn) light rail project in Montreal, Canada, is now officially under way with the award of the construction and rolling stock contracts.

Winning consortia Groupe NouvLR and Groupe des Partenaires pour la Mobilité des Montréalais (PMM) are set to start on site in April building the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

CDPQ Infra announced the award of the contracts and said that initial testing will be conducted at the end of 2020, with the first riders due to begin boarding in the summer of 2021.

The consortium chosen for the infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) is

Groupe NouvLR. Its members are SNC Lavalin Grands Projets, Dragados Canada, Groupe Aecon Québec, Pomerleau and EBC. Other participants are SNC Lavalin and Aecom Consultants.

The contract for the provision of rolling stock and systems and operation and maintenance (RSSOM) has gone to Groupe des Partenaires pour la Mobilité des Montréalais (PMM). Its members are Alstom Transport Canada and SNC-Lavalin O&M.

The two selected consortia will harmonise their respective proposals in the next few months to finalize the details of the schedule and begin work in the spring.