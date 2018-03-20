Contracts awarded for 8km of Paris metro tunnels

Two contracts, valued at €365m and €203m, have been awarded for work on a metro extension to Orly Airport south of Paris.

A consortium led by Fayat group - and also including Eiffage Génie Civil, Sefi-Intrafor, Eiffage Fondations and I.CO.P - has been appointed by RATP for the €365m (£320m) work package GC03, which will link the Olympiades metro station and the airport.

The contract involves the construction of a 4km tunnel as well as the civil engineering of three stations some other construction work. Some of 110,000m³ of concrete will be installed and 520,000m³ will be excavated, requiring the use of a tunnel boring machine. The JV expects that 420 people will be mobilised throughout the 54-month project.

A joint venture of Salini Impregilo and Nouvelles Générations d’Entrepreneurs (NGE) has won a €203m (£178m) contract. Under package GC04, Salini Impregilo and NGE will excavate a 4.1km tunnel from Pont de Rungis station to the site of a new station at Orly. Work is due to take about five years.

The contracts are two of four sections that will make up the 14km extension of Line 14 South to Orly Airport. A Vinci consortium was appointed in February for work on GC02 (link opens in new tab).

The €30bn the Grand Paris Express will extend the city’s RER rail and metro network to the surrounding communities with the aim of revitalising the economy of an area that has seven million residents.