Cork University unveils €350m expansion plan

University College Cork (UCC) has unveiled an investment plan that is expected to create more than 500 new construction jobs over the next five years.

UCC president Professor Patrick O’Shea has outlined the development goals for UCC which include major capital projects. Pillars of the plan include increasing student numbers by 2,000, from 21,000 to 23,000 and expanding campus space by 20%.

Finance for the strategic plan is through a European Investment Bank €100m (£88m) loan agreement, commercial loans, philanthropy and UCC’s own resources supporting the college’s overall €350m development programme.

Amongst the key construction projects scheduled to progress within the plan’s time frame are the construction of new buildings for the Clinical Medical School, the Dental School, Cork University Business School, and a Creative Hub. The programme will also see construction of improved facilities for the School of Law and the UCC library, as well as an upgrade of existing facilities, including the Kane Science Building and the Health Innovation Hub Ireland building at the Cork Science & Innovation Park. The plan also incorporates the construction of a Student Hub, an outdoor sports facility and new student accommodation, in addition to what is already being built by private developers.