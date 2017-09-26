Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Cork University unveils €350m expansion plan » published 26 Sep 2017

Cork University unveils €350m expansion plan

University College Cork (UCC) has unveiled an investment plan that is expected to create more than 500 new construction jobs over the next five years.

UCC president Professor Patrick O’Shea Above: UCC president Professor Patrick O’Shea

UCC president Professor Patrick O’Shea has outlined the development goals for UCC which include major capital projects. Pillars of the plan include increasing student numbers by 2,000, from 21,000 to 23,000 and expanding  campus space by 20%.

Finance for the strategic plan is through a European Investment Bank €100m (£88m) loan agreement, commercial loans, philanthropy and UCC’s own resources supporting the college’s overall €350m development programme.

Amongst the key construction projects scheduled to progress within the plan’s time frame are the construction of new buildings for the Clinical Medical School, the Dental School, Cork University Business School, and a Creative Hub.  The programme will also see construction of improved facilities for the School of Law and the UCC library, as well as an upgrade of existing facilities, including the Kane Science Building and the Health Innovation Hub Ireland building at the Cork Science & Innovation Park. The plan also incorporates the construction of a Student Hub, an outdoor sports facility and new student accommodation, in addition to what is already being built by private developers.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 26 Sep 2017 (last updated on 26 Sep 2017).

More News Channels