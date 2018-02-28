News » Plant » Cotswold contractor moves into plant hire » published 28 Feb 2018
Cotswold contractor moves into plant hire
Heming Group, a family-run civil engineering and agricultural contractor in the Cotswolds, has set up a plant hire division.
Heming Plant Hire offers excavator rental and self-drive plant hire service to customers in a 40-mile radius of its depot in Willersey, near Broadway.
Its fleet comprises 8-, 14- and 22.5-tonne Doosan and Terex excavators with a range of buckets and attachments, as well as a Terex TLB 890 backhoe loader.
Managing director Peter Heming said: “Whether customers need a vehicle delivered to their construction site for their staff to use, or need a complete manned service, we can help. With 50 years’ experience in construction, groundworks and civil engineering contracting, as well as agricultural engineering, vehicle maintenance and plant hire, we know which machine is best suited to individual projects.”
This article was published on 28 Feb 2018 (last updated on 28 Feb 2018).