Covers takes over Orpington merchant

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants has acquired Orpington Timber & Building Supplies Ltd (OTBS) in Bexleyheath, Kent.

Cover’s acquisition of OTBS, which will now trade as Covers Bexleyheath, now gives it 15 depots in the southeast, across Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire.

Former OTBS owner Mike O’Kane will continue at as depot manager alongside his full team of existing employees.

He said: “Covers has an enviable reputation in the trade so I am confident that OTBS will go from strength to strength under its guidance. We are pleased to be part of such an exceptional business.”

Covers managing director Henry Green said: “This is an exciting acquisition for Covers and means we can continue to expand our existing business in North Kent and reach new customers in the southeast of Greater London. OTBS is a very successful business and we are delighted to welcome Mike and his team to the Covers family. We look forward to working with them to support their excellent customer service and increase their product offering in due course.”