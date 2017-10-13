CPA starts search for Colin Wood's successor

The Construction Plant-hire Association is seeking a new chief executive after Colin Wood told council he is stepping down in the new year.

Finding a new chief executive is the first task on the agenda of new president Brian Jones.

Colin Wood has been chief executive of the Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) since 2001, having been a council member for 10 years before that.

He had previously spent 35 years in the crane business, having joined London-based crane hirer Frederick Attwood on leaving school in 1966. Through a series of mergers and takeovers over the years, he went on to work for Richards & Wallington, British Crane Hire Corporation, Scott Greenham, Grayston White & Sparrow and finally Baldwins.

As CPA chief executive he has also overseen the Strategic Forum for Construction’s plant safety group since 2009.

Colin Wood’s retirement was confirmed at the CPA’s annual general meeting, where Brian Jones, chairman for the past six years, was elected president for the next five years. He takes over from Bob Collins of Stokey Plant.

Steve Cormack of Nationwide Platforms was elected chairman and Steven Mulholland of Mulholland Plant Services is now vice-chairman.

Brian Jones said: “CPA is the UK’s leading trade association in this sector, and my first task as president will be to help prepare the association for the next phase in its development. Our chief executive Colin Wood has made a decision to step down from the position at the end of the first quarter of 2018, and we will begin the process of recruiting a new chief executive immediately. We intend to build on the excellent work that has been done by Colin and his team, and to continue to support our members and the plant hire sector to face the challenges that lie ahead.”