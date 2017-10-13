CPC recruits LU head

London Underground stations chief Charles Mills has moved to CPC Project Services, an independent project management and commercial management consultancy.

Charles Mills is joining CPC’s transport and infrastructure division as project director to support projects in the rail sector.

He joins CPC from London Underground where he was head of stations, renewals and enhancements, responsible for station construction programmes.

He has worked on significant rail projects including leading London Underground’s team interfacing with Crossrail and the Jubilee Line extension.

Charles Mills chairs the Constructing Excellence procurement interest group, was a member of the Cabinet Office trial projects working group in 2016.