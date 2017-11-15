Crosslane proposes 10-storey student block on Cardiff bowling green

Crosslane Student Developments has submitted a planning application in Cardiff to build a 10-storey block to house 400 students.

Crosslane is planning a new purpose-built student accommodation development at Howard Gardens in Cardiff. The proposed development occupies half of the square on the northwest side of Howard Gardens on a site occupied by an out-of-use bowling green and club pavilion.

City of Cardiff Council decided two years ago to sell this half of the square, which is not designated as public open space. Crosslane secured preferred bidder status and the council will now review its proposals before the sale of the site goes through.

Crosslane plans a building with stepped heights of four and six storeys, rising to 10 storeys in one corner, which will provide accommodation for around 400 students. The ground floor will contain a reception and management suite, as well as shared communal facilities for residents, including a common room, study hub and gym.