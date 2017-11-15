News » UK » Crosslane proposes 10-storey student block on Cardiff bowling green » published 15 Nov 2017
Crosslane proposes 10-storey student block on Cardiff bowling green
Crosslane Student Developments has submitted a planning application in Cardiff to build a 10-storey block to house 400 students.
Crosslane is planning a new purpose-built student accommodation development at Howard Gardens in Cardiff. The proposed development occupies half of the square on the northwest side of Howard Gardens on a site occupied by an out-of-use bowling green and club pavilion.
City of Cardiff Council decided two years ago to sell this half of the square, which is not designated as public open space. Crosslane secured preferred bidder status and the council will now review its proposals before the sale of the site goes through.
Crosslane plans a building with stepped heights of four and six storeys, rising to 10 storeys in one corner, which will provide accommodation for around 400 students. The ground floor will contain a reception and management suite, as well as shared communal facilities for residents, including a common room, study hub and gym.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 15 Nov 2017 (last updated on 15 Nov 2017).