Crossrail electricians step up strike action

The £16bn Crossrail project is set for further delays as Unite, the construction union, has announced further strikes on the Woolwich section of the project.

The escalating dispute involves 80 electricians, employed by Balfour Beatty, who are seeking industry standard project completion payments.

Unite has announced four additional 24-hour strike dates throughout February – on the 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th of the month. Each strike will begin at 6am with picket lines in place., the union said.

However the action could yet be averted as Balfour Beatty has agreed to meet Unite on Friday 19th January. The meeting was agreed after an initial 24 hour strike that was held on Wednesday 10th January. This was the first time industrial action had occurred on Crossrail in the nine years since initial piling works began.

The Balfour Beatty electricians are seeking an improved second tier payment and a four-week finishing bonus (which is payable when workers are made redundant).

Unite regional officer Guy Langston said: “Our members are simply seeking payments which are standard practice in the industry on this type of project and which ensure that workers do not suffer financial losses when they are made redundant as the project reaches completion.

“A single day’s strike has already created delays on the project and increased industrial action will create widespread disruption throughout Crossrail.