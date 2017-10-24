Croydon looks to consolidate highway services into £130m package

The London Borough of Croydon is consolidating all its highways works and services into a single consolidated contract, worth up to £130m.

Croydon council is advertising for a contractor to be lead provider responsible for delivering highway maintenance, design and construction.

The contract will run for an initial term of seven years with the option to further extend it for a further three years, one year at a time. The initial seven year contract value is expected to be around £106m; if it goes to 10 years the upper expectation of value is £130m.

The chosen contractor can expect to be providing around £6m a year of routine maintenance works and £10m a year in minor improvement scheme construction works.

Other elements include network inspection, operational support and professional services (design, management and technical support).

The new consolidated contract includes include fencing, road restraint systems, drainage, earthworks, road pavement, kerbs, foot-ways and paved areas, traffic signs, highway electrical works, winter maintenance, bridges and structural works.

Kier currently provides highways maintenance and repair services in Croydon.

Further details are provided within the procurement document via www.londontenders.org.