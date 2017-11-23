Czech energy firm takes over UK demolition consultant

Specialist decommissioning and demolition consultant RVA Group has been taken over by Prague based Energetický a průmyslový holding (EPH).

EPH has bought out RVA via its wholly owned subsidiary EP UK Investments Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

RVA was founded by Richard Vann in 1992 and has gone on to complete more than 700 projects worldwide. Clients include international industrial corporations including SABIC, ConocoPhillips and Ineos.

EP UK Investments has now acquired RVA’s full share capital including subsidiaries RVA Consulting Engineers and RVA Engineering Solutions.

Richard Vann said that little would be changing operationally; he remained managing director and the company headquarters were staying in London.

“At the end of 2016, we commenced a ‘fit for future’ programme which saw the recruitment of additional key personnel and the creation of further structure within our team,” he explained. “A significant investment was also ploughed into new cloud technology throughout the business, to increase the flexibility, security and continuity of our work. It was all about preparing RVA for the next 25 years and it is great that, in line with this succession planning strategy, an ideal window of opportunity has already opened up for us.”

With its own portfolio of power and energy assets worldwide, EPH’s decommissioning requirements will further add to RVA’s order book.

EPH decommissioning manager Robert Bundil said: “We have worked with RVA people on a couple of projects and know they are excellent professionals who bring high value to their clients. EPH is a responsible owner of its energy assets not only during their operation, but is also committed to fulfil all legal and moral obligations after their closure.

“Having RVA on board gives us absolute confidence that we will be capable to carry out our decommissioning duties in a safe and professional manner.”

RVA will continue working for other clients within the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, power, energy, oil, gas and heavy manufacturing industries too.