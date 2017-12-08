DAB returns to Volvo

A Leicester civil engineering contractor has started buying Volvo machines for its plant fleet again after 10 years of relying on cheaper models.

DAB Civil Engineering Contractors has rekindled its association with Volvo Construction Equipment products by purchasing three new 22-tonne EC220Es.

Director Mick Merrigan said: “Prior to the recession, we ran about a dozen Volvo excavators along with some Volvo articulated haulers but when things got tight we had to look at other manufacturers for our fleet. We now have the opportunity to invest in a premium brand once again and the Volvo excavator is a firm favourite with good excavator operators – we know they perform well and, above all, they hold a high residual value.”