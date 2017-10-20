Danes remove Aarsleff UK boss

Aarsleff Ground Engineering has parted company with its managing director after the Danish parent company called time on its diversification and expansion strategy.

Following a management restructure, Chris Primett, managing director of Aarsleff Ground Engineering Ltd, has left the business after 25 years with the firm – including the past 10 as director.

The business has seen significant growth and diversification over the past three years but the Danish owners now want to “consolidate their services and refocus on markets with optimum opportunity”.

Stig Weis has stepped in as temporary managing director, working from Per Aarsleff offices in Denmark. General manager Kevin Hague will run the business on a daily basis, supported by factory manager Paul Pendleton and head of finance Frances Harvey, who form the UK management team.

A substantial recent development has been Aarsleff’s push into sheet piling, recruiting John Storry from Dew Piling to run a new division and Chris Pantling from Balfour Beatty as its operations manager.

In the year to 30th September 2016 Aarsleff Ground Engineering Ltd made a pre-tax profit of 1.0m on turnover of £19.6m.

Accounts filed earlier this year said that the strategy for 2017 was “to continue to diversify across all market sectors with planned growth in pile and ground beam packages, which serves mainly the care home markets, increased penetration into the distribution shed market, development of the use of the larger section piles for infrastructure works and to open up the markets in the north and Scotland. The intention is also to fully integrate the newly acquired A&J Geotechnical offering ground engineering solutions.”

It added: “The aim is to increase turnover y around 30% whilst increasing net profit. To enable this to happen, large investment in plant and equipment is planned.”

The strategic report was signed by Lars Rande, senior vice president of the parent company.