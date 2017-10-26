News » International » Danish conference hotel contract for Skanska » published 26 Oct 2017
Danish conference hotel contract for Skanska
Skanska is to build a conference hotel in Drammen, Norway, for NOK300m (£37.4m).
It has signed a contract with Bane Nor Eiendom for the 13,500m2 project, which is located next to Drammen Station.
The conference hotel, which will be run by Nordic Choice Hotels, will be 13 floors high and will have 249 rooms.
Construction starts in November 2017 and the project is scheduled for completion in October 2019.
This article was published on 26 Oct 2017 (last updated on 26 Oct 2017).