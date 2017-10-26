Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » International » Danish conference hotel contract for Skanska » published 26 Oct 2017

Danish conference hotel contract for Skanska

Skanska is to build a conference hotel in Drammen, Norway, for NOK300m (£37.4m).

It has signed a contract with Bane Nor Eiendom for the 13,500m2 project, which is located next to Drammen Station.

The conference hotel, which will be run by Nordic Choice Hotels, will be 13 floors high and will have 249 rooms.

Construction starts in November 2017 and the project is scheduled for completion in October 2019.

 

 

MPU

This article was published on 26 Oct 2017 (last updated on 26 Oct 2017).

