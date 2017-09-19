Danish-designed tech centre breaks ground in China

A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place in China for a new building designed by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects.

CaoHeJing Guigu Creative Headquarters in Shanghai is intended to support tech firms, act as an accelerator for new technology in China and connect local and overseas graduates with businesses.

The project sits on the edge of Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park, a 14.5km2 economic and technological development zone east of downtown Shanghai, and home to some 1,200 technology companies.

The design by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects has three volumes split by two external landscaped terraces. The two upper volumes contain divisible incubator studio space while the lower volume contains the main lobby, exhibition and event space with a coffee bar.

"The volumes are playfully staggered to create a combination of exposed and shaded external spaces that can be utilised at different times of the year in Shanghai's variable weather conditions,” said Schmidt Hammer Lassen partner Chris Hardie. “By doing this we create a direct connection to exterior green space for the buildings occupants to use throughout the year.”

UDG is collaborating architect and structural engineer on the project.

The project is the third collaboration between Schmidt Hammer Lassen and CaoHeJing and is expected to complete in 2020.