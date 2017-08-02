Deal sealed for Africa’s tallest building

The president of Chinese contractor CRCC International has signed the general design and construction contracts for what is set to be the tallest building in Africa.

The US$310.9m contract is for the 250m-tall Rabat Tower in Morocco. It had been agreed in May (link opens in new tab).

The project involves construction of a complex featuring apartments, office buildings and five-star hotels with an area of 86,000m2.

Construction is set to take 36 months.

CRCC International president Zhuo Lei signed the contract with BMCE board chairman Othman Benjelloun at BMCE’s headquarters in Casablanca.

Further Images