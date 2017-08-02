Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » International » Deal sealed for Africa’s tallest building » published 2 Aug 2017

Deal sealed for Africa’s tallest building

The president of Chinese contractor CRCC International has signed the general design and construction contracts for what is set to be the tallest building in Africa.

The US$310.9m contract is for the 250m-tall Rabat Tower in Morocco. It had been agreed in May (link opens in new tab).

The project involves construction of a complex featuring apartments, office buildings and five-star hotels with an area of 86,000m2.

Construction is set to take 36 months.

CRCC International president Zhuo Lei signed the contract with BMCE board chairman Othman Benjelloun at BMCE’s headquarters in Casablanca.  

 

 

 

This article was published on 2 Aug 2017 (last updated on 2 Aug 2017).

