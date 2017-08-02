News » International » Deal sealed for Africa’s tallest building » published 2 Aug 2017
Deal sealed for Africa’s tallest building
The president of Chinese contractor CRCC International has signed the general design and construction contracts for what is set to be the tallest building in Africa.
The US$310.9m contract is for the 250m-tall Rabat Tower in Morocco. It had been agreed in May (link opens in new tab).
The project involves construction of a complex featuring apartments, office buildings and five-star hotels with an area of 86,000m2.
Construction is set to take 36 months.
CRCC International president Zhuo Lei signed the contract with BMCE board chairman Othman Benjelloun at BMCE’s headquarters in Casablanca.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Further Images
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 2 Aug 2017 (last updated on 2 Aug 2017).