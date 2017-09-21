Demolition worker crushed by excavator

Wolverhampton based Sterry Lane Ltd, trading as LPD Demolition, has been fined £50,000 after an employee was crushed by a reversing excavator.

Newcastle under Lyme Magistrates’ Court heard this week that on 3rd May 2016 a Sterry Lane crew had been contracted to complete demolition work on a site in Stafford. The team were moving debris around the excavator when it began to reverse and crushed one of the men.

The 39-year old worker suffered multiple fractures to his legs and pelvis, as well as punctured lungs and liver injuries. More than 16 months after the incident, he still requires assistance to move around his home and has not returned to work.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Sterry Lane/LPD Demolition had failed to implement a suitable management system to segregate pedestrians and vehicles on site.

Sterry Lane Ltd of Hickman Avenue, Eastfield, Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 15 (2) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. It was fined £50,000 and ordered to pay costs of £1,726.88.

HSE inspector Katherine Blunt said after the hearing: “This incident could have easily been prevented had the company implemented the required safety measures to minimise the risk of harm to workers on site. Sterry Lane’s failings have led to this employee suffering life changing injuries, an individual’s health should not be made worse by the work they do, all workers have the right to go home healthy.”