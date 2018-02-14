News » Plant » Depot consolidation for Mobile Mini » published 14 Feb 2018
Depot consolidation for Mobile Mini
Mobile Mini, a hirer of storage containers and portable site accommodation, has closed its Essex branch and consolidated its operations in the region in Kent.
Mobile Mini has spent £800,000 expanding and improving its Gravesend branch. The depot in South Ockendon, Essex, has been closed and its operations moved to Gravesend, creating a single London branch.
Branch manager Lisa Jones said: "This consolidation into one larger, better equipped site will allow us to grow the business faster, work more efficiently and is great for employee morale."
Managing director Chris Morgan said: "London and the southeast is an area where we have seen exceptionally strong growth, and our new larger branch will help to sustain that growth in the coming years."
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 14 Feb 2018 (last updated on 14 Feb 2018).