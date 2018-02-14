Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Wed February 14 2018

News » Plant » Depot consolidation for Mobile Mini » published 14 Feb 2018

Depot consolidation for Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, a hirer of storage containers and portable site accommodation, has closed its Essex branch and consolidated its operations in the region in Kent.

Mobile Mini southern regional director Phil Hughes and London branch manager Lisa Jones Above: Mobile Mini southern regional director Phil Hughes and London branch manager Lisa Jones

Mobile Mini has spent £800,000 expanding and improving its Gravesend branch. The depot in South Ockendon, Essex, has been closed and its operations moved to Gravesend, creating a single London branch.

Branch manager Lisa Jones said: "This consolidation into one larger, better equipped site will allow us to grow the business faster, work more efficiently and is great for employee morale."

Managing director Chris Morgan said: "London and the southeast is an area where we have seen exceptionally strong growth, and our new larger branch will help to sustain that growth in the coming years."

 

 

 

This article was published on 14 Feb 2018 (last updated on 14 Feb 2018).

