Depot consolidation for Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, a hirer of storage containers and portable site accommodation, has closed its Essex branch and consolidated its operations in the region in Kent.

Mobile Mini has spent £800,000 expanding and improving its Gravesend branch. The depot in South Ockendon, Essex, has been closed and its operations moved to Gravesend, creating a single London branch.

Branch manager Lisa Jones said: "This consolidation into one larger, better equipped site will allow us to grow the business faster, work more efficiently and is great for employee morale."

Managing director Chris Morgan said: "London and the southeast is an area where we have seen exceptionally strong growth, and our new larger branch will help to sustain that growth in the coming years."