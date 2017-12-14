News » Up To £20m » Derby highways scheme goes to Galliford » published 14 Dec 2017
Derby highways scheme goes to Galliford
Galliford Try has been awarded a £9m contract by Derby City Council to carry out the A52 Wyvern Transport Improvements scheme in the city.
A stretch of the A52 Brian Clough Way and adjacent Wyvern Way, serving a retail park, will be widened to three- and two-lane carriageways respectively.
Other elements include a new pedestrian footbridge and junction signals. The improvements will help to reduce congestion in the Pride Park area and support wider economic growth. Work starts immediately and is due for full completion by February 2019.
Bob Gibbon, managing director of Galliford Try Infrastructure, said: “Galliford Try has an excellent relationship with Derby City Council from various schemes over the years including the ongoing ‘Our City Our River’ regeneration project. We look forward to building even closer links through this new undertaking.”
The contract was awarded under the Midlands Highways Alliance framework.
