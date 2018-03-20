Design begins for project to raise Sydney’s main dam

A partnership of GHD and Stantec has been appointed to carry out the concept design for the proposed raising of a dam that stores approximately 80% of Sydney’s drinking water supply.

The AU$14.5m (£8m) contract will study the raising of Warragamba Dam. The proposal is one of the measures being implemented to reduce flood risk in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley. The raised dam would temporarily hold back and then control the release of floodwater coming from the Warragamba catchment in large flood events.

“We are proud to be involved in the upgrade of one of Australia’s iconic dams for the benefit of downstream communities. To design the significant modifications needed for the new flood mitigation function, our team brings design and construction experience from major dam projects in Australia and internationally as well as a track record of successfully delivering a variety of projects for WaterNSW,” says GHD’s Steve Fox, project director and past chairman of the Australian National Committee on Large Dams.

The Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley has the highest flood exposure in New South Wales. Since the construction of the Warragamba Dam in 1960, 20 moderate to major floods have affected the valley. The dam is currently not designed or approved for flood mitigation.