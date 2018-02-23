Design competition begins for Dublin campus

University College Dublin (UCD) has launched an international design competition covering 24ha of its campus.

A two-stage competition run by Malcolm Reading Consultants (MRC) seeks an integrated design team to create a design vision for the entrance precinct of the campus and concept designs for a new 8,000m2, €48m Centre for Creative Design.

The competition is a two-stage process. Initially, UCD is seeking expressions of interest from integrated multidisciplinary teams organised under a lead consultant and including expertise in architecture, masterplanning, urban design, landscape, sustainability, engineering and transport planning. The first-stage search will culminate in the selection of five teams chosen on the basis of relevant skills and past experience. At the second stage, these teams will be invited to visit the site and receive further briefing, and will be asked to produce a vision for the Entrance Precinct Masterplan and a concept design for the Centre for Creative Design. International teams will be required to team up with a local executive team during the second stage. An honorarium of €40,000 will be paid to each of the shortlisted teams following the conclusion of the competition.

The campus, which is close to Dublin’s city centre, has an overall area of 133ha and features parkland and woodland. UCD president Professor Andrew Deeks said that, while UCD benefits from a wonderful natural setting and has a serious architectural pedigree, for the first-time visitor the campus is largely hidden and recessive. “The essential design challenge embodied in the masterplan vision and the Centre for Creative Design is to give the University greater presence, greater visibility so that it resonates, becomes better integrated and is a distinctive entity within the city of Dublin.

“When people come here we want them to immediately engage with, and strongly relate to, the University. We want our physical environment to inspire and energise students and faculty tutors; local innovators and communities.”

Competition director Malcolm Reading said: ““The international nature of the competition reflects UCD’s outlook as Ireland’s Global University. However, collaboration with local architects is also important – international teams will be required to team up with local firms at the second stage.”

The deadline for expressions of interest is 14:00BST Monday 26 March 2018. Full details of the competition can be found at competitions.malcolmreading.com/universitycollegedublin (link opens in new tab).