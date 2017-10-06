Design team chosen for UWE engineering building

Architect AHR has been appointed by the University of the West of England (UWE) to design its new multimillion pound engineering building.

The building, to be built on the University’s main Frenchay Campus, will have mechanical and manual workshops, teaching labs, social learning spaces and academic offices.

It will be home to all of the university’s undergraduate and postgraduate engineering programmes, accommodating more than 1,600 students.

AHR director Gary Overton said: “It was important for us to create a design that would support their predicted increase in engineering students over the coming years. We have developed a strong relationship with the university having worked on several projects as part of their ambitious Campus 2020 masterplan.”

Hydrock is consulting civil and structural engineer for the project, which is being designed and operated to BIM Level 2.

Subject to planning, the programme envisages construction starting in summer 2018.

AHR is also designing a £4m transformation of the former Laundry site at the University’s Glenside campus, which is currently in for planning.

The interior refit for the existing Glenside hub, set within a listed building at the Glenside campus, was recently completed by AHR.