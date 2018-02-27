Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed February 28 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Design team picked for Antarctic base » published 27 Feb 2018

Design team picked for Antarctic base

A team has been appointed to create concept designs for the redevelopment of New Zealand’s home in Antarctica.

Scott Base with Mount Erebus in background (photo by Dr Fiona Shanhun) Above: Scott Base with Mount Erebus in background (photo by Dr Fiona Shanhun)

Concepts for the remote Scott Base will be produced by Jasmax-Hugh Broughton Architects, Turner & Townsend (quantity surveying), WSP Opus (structural/civil engineering) and Steensen Varming (building services).

The will spend the next 12 months creating the concept designs based on user requirements and site investigations to understand environmental restrictions. Antarctica New Zealand will then recommend a preferred option for a facility that satisfies New Zealand’s scientific needs and strategic interests. This detailed business Case with concept designs will be presented to the New Zealand government in December 2018.

Scott Base redevelopment project manager Simon Shelton said that the chosen companies fit well with Antarctica New Zealand’s values and passion for the harsh continent. “It’s important to us that they complement Antarctica New Zealand on this journey. They need to be able to work as part of our organisation and understand our environmental, cultural and logistical requirements,” he said. “We chose these organisations for their operational skill, innovation, values and willingness to collaborate”.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 27 Feb 2018 (last updated on 27 Feb 2018).

More News Channels