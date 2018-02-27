News » International » Design team picked for Antarctic base » published 27 Feb 2018
Design team picked for Antarctic base
A team has been appointed to create concept designs for the redevelopment of New Zealand’s home in Antarctica.
Concepts for the remote Scott Base will be produced by Jasmax-Hugh Broughton Architects, Turner & Townsend (quantity surveying), WSP Opus (structural/civil engineering) and Steensen Varming (building services).
The will spend the next 12 months creating the concept designs based on user requirements and site investigations to understand environmental restrictions. Antarctica New Zealand will then recommend a preferred option for a facility that satisfies New Zealand’s scientific needs and strategic interests. This detailed business Case with concept designs will be presented to the New Zealand government in December 2018.
Scott Base redevelopment project manager Simon Shelton said that the chosen companies fit well with Antarctica New Zealand’s values and passion for the harsh continent. “It’s important to us that they complement Antarctica New Zealand on this journey. They need to be able to work as part of our organisation and understand our environmental, cultural and logistical requirements,” he said. “We chose these organisations for their operational skill, innovation, values and willingness to collaborate”.
