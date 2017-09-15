News » UK » Diamond drillers join together » published 15 Sep 2017
Diamond drillers join together
London-based drilling and demolition specialist Robore has taken over Holemasters to grow its market coverage to the north of England.
According to Robore, the acquisition of Holemasters Demtech Ltd makes it the largest diamond drilling and sawing contractor in Europe, with a combined workforce of more than 200 employees.
Both Robore and Holemasters will continue to trade under their existing names following the acquisition.
In a joint statement, Robore managing director David Rickus and Holemasters owner David Bailie said: “We are delighted to be joining forces to expand our respective business. With our shared belief in the professionalism of our staff and combined expertise and experience within the construction industry will prove beneficial to our ever increasing blue chip client base.”
Robore Cuts Ltd made pre-tax profit of £296,000 in the year to 30th June 2016 on turnover of £8.4m, down from £1.1m profit on £10.4m turnover for the previous year.
Holemasters Demtech is based in Poulton-Le-Fylde and has depots in Bolton, Rotherham, Egremont (Cumbria), Redditch and Enfield. Its client list includes Sir Robert McAlpine, Amec, BAM Nuttall and Cavendish Nuclear.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 15 Sep 2017 (last updated on 15 Sep 2017).