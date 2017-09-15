Diamond drillers join together

London-based drilling and demolition specialist Robore has taken over Holemasters to grow its market coverage to the north of England.

According to Robore, the acquisition of Holemasters Demtech Ltd makes it the largest diamond drilling and sawing contractor in Europe, with a combined workforce of more than 200 employees.

Both Robore and Holemasters will continue to trade under their existing names following the acquisition.

In a joint statement, Robore managing director David Rickus and Holemasters owner David Bailie said: “We are delighted to be joining forces to expand our respective business. With our shared belief in the professionalism of our staff and combined expertise and experience within the construction industry will prove beneficial to our ever increasing blue chip client base.”

Robore Cuts Ltd made pre-tax profit of £296,000 in the year to 30th June 2016 on turnover of £8.4m, down from £1.1m profit on £10.4m turnover for the previous year.

Holemasters Demtech is based in Poulton-Le-Fylde and has depots in Bolton, Rotherham, Egremont (Cumbria), Redditch and Enfield. Its client list includes Sir Robert McAlpine, Amec, BAM Nuttall and Cavendish Nuclear.