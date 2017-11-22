Director's ban for tax-dodging builder

The director of a building company has been disqualified for seven years for failing to declare to the taxman £1.93m of receipts.

Following an investigation by the Insolvency Service, the secretary of state for business accepted a disqualification undertaking from Juris Vezenkovs for seven years, effective from 7th November 2017.

Vezenkovs was sole registered director of McDouglas Developments Ltd and failed to ensure that the receipts were declared on the company’s VAT returns. This resulted in under-declared VAT of £459,000.

McDouglas Developments was incorporated on 9th September 2015 and traded from Manchester as a provider of dry lining, plastering and roofing services. It went into liquidation on 26th October 2016, with liabilities to creditors of £1,584,512 of which £1,574,512 was owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

Insolvency Service chief investigator Susan MacLeod said: “Company directors have a duty to ensure businesses meet their legal obligations, including paying taxes. Neglect of tax affairs is not a victimless action as it deprives the taxpayer of funds needed to operate public services. The Insolvency Service will take action against directors who do not take their obligations seriously and abuse their position.”